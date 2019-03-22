Cookstown tragedy funerals: The funeral of 16-year-old Connor Currie has taken place at St Malachy’s Church in Edendork, Co. Tyrone
Connor died along with Morgan Barnard (17) and 17-year-old Lauren Bullock after an incident at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown on St Patrick’s night
As the Mass began, items to remember Connor’s life were brought forward. Connor’s mother and father, Ciara and Eamon, and his brothers Sean, Cormac and Cahir presented a family photograph, a Saint Patrick’s Academy blazer, an Edendork football club jersey, Connor’s football boots and a football trophy
PACEMAKER BELFAST 22/03/2019'Friends and family of teenager Conor Currie attend his funeral in Edendork this morning. Conor and two others were killed in a tragic accident at the Greenvale Hotel on St Patricks night.'Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press
PACEMAKER BELFAST 22/03/2019'Friends and family of teenager Conor Currie attend his funeral in Edendork this morning. Conor and two others were killed in a tragic accident at the Greenvale Hotel on St Patricks night.'Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press
PACEMAKER BELFAST 22/03/2019'Friends and family of teenager Conor Currie attend his funeral in Edendork this morning. Conor and two others were killed in a tragic accident at the Greenvale Hotel on St Patricks night.'Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press
PACEMAKER BELFAST 22/03/2019'Friends and family of teenager Conor Currie attend his funeral in Edendork this morning. Conor and two others were killed in a tragic accident at the Greenvale Hotel on St Patricks night.'Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press