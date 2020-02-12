Cost of feasibility study for bridge to Scotland could pay for road repairs here, says Sinn Fein

The cost of a feasibility study for a bridge to Scotland could pay for road repairs here, a Sinn Fein councillor has said.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon councillor Paul Duffy said he hoped that with the Assembly back up and running, the Department for Infrastructure will act to resolve many ongoing issues.

He said: “With continued bad weather upon us and the Assembly restored it is my hope that Department for Infrastructure Roads Service can now take action on a lot of the smaller issues which have gone unresolved because a budget was not in place.

"Issues such as surface flooding along the Drumcree Road and footpath schemes in several areas, Ballyoran Park are among those issues I have highlighted on several occasions with DFI roads."

He continued: “I am well aware of the talk of bridges to Scotland costing billions but the price of the feasibility study into such a venture would cover a lot of smaller works which are desperately needed

“I would hope major schemes that affect a lot of people from this Borough and beyond on a day to day basis would take precedence," he said.

Cllr Duffy said there are issues such as turning the A1 dual carriageway into a motorway and putting three lanes at the Sprucefield bottleneck to Belfast in order to speed up commuters' travel time.