Country superstar on the road

Hot on the heels of the release of his latest album at the end of last year, Irish country music singer Derek Ryan is on tour, and will be performing at the Market Place Theatre in Armagh on February 2.

Derek released his 10th studio album Ten last November. The supremely gifted singer songwriting sensation marked his return with 12 self-written country classics. Spanning across a wide variety of topics, his latest album offers a profound insight into Derek’s creative mind.

Ten is an album bursting with vintage sounding country songs with a contemporary twist, a unique feature now synonymous with Derek’s music

Derek continues to maintain his position at the top table of Irish Country Music’s elite. His fast moving, high energy concerts have become a firm favourite with fans, featuring many of his own self-penned songs and country standards in a show which also features his acoustic set finale.

Tickets are on sale from the Box Office on 028 3752 1821 or online at www.visitarmagh.com.