Craigavon Cup organisers praised

Sinn Fein Cllr Paul Duffy has praised organisers of the Craigavon Cup held in Portadown’s People’s Park over two days.

“The junior football tournament, which hosted over 190 teams from all over Ireland, Scotland and England, has been a huge boost to the towns economy with teams staying in the Seagoe Hotel and availing of our superb local businesses,” he said.

“Thousands of players and supporters descended on the park to enjoy a feast of football and, barring some parking issues on Park Road, the weekend was a huge success.

“The organisers deserve immense credit.”