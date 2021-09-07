The Southern Health Trust revealed that the woman, named only as Janet, ‘has saved the life of a driver who crashed outside her house’.

The Trust said: “Janet, who is a Healthcare Assistant in Theatres in Craigavon Area Hospital, had been outside in her garden when she noticed a car driving slowly past her home.

“It was only when she glanced back again, she saw that the driver had hit a hedge further down the road and was slumped over in their seat.

“She shouted to her husband for assistance and she could tell by the appearance of the driver that something was wrong and her husband dialled 999.

“The operator advised Janet what do, removing the person from the car and administering CPR.

“Janet continued CPR for over 10 minutes until an ambulance arrived and took the passenger away.”

Janet said: “I’m glad I was there. I was in the right place at the right time.

“I had been trained in CPR through the Trust and I think my own professional background in theatres helped me stay calm under pressure.”

Well done Janet!

