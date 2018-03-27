Craigavon leisure centre hosts Boccia tournament

Participants of the Southern Health and Social Care Trust ‘Fit 4 U’ Project recently competed in a Southern Area Boccia Competition at Craigavon Leisure Centre.

People from across Armagh, Dungannon, Craigavon, Banbridge and Newry travelled to Craigavon recently for the annual event.

At the end of the event participants were congratulated by Armagh, Banbridge, Craigavon Borough Council Lord Mayor Alderman Gareth Wilson and presented with their awards.

Trust Fit 4 U Co-ordinator Rhonda Richardson explains: “Boccia is an inclusive sport suitable for people of all abilities.

“It is a target sport which promotes co-ordination, concentration and opportunities for communication and teamwork. Boccia is a developing sport and in addition to participating in Boccia with the Fit 4 U Project, many participants have progressed to participate in weekly sessions and clubs organised through local Councils and Disability Sport NI.”

If you would like to find out more about the Fit 4 U Project and activities available please contact Rhonda on 028 3756 4490 or email rhonda.richardson@southerntrust.hscni.net