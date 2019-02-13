Crime initiative is launched

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Policing and Community Safety Partnership (ABC PCSP), local police and residents from Larkfield Meadows in Craigavon have established an official ‘Neighbourhood Watch’ scheme in the area.

One of the largest and most well-known crime prevention initiatives, the Neighbourhood Watch scheme encourages improved home security, greater vigilance and fosters community spirit to help protect local residents and their property.

The scheme addresses the concerns of local residents, while also raising awareness of suspicious activity, vehicles or bogus callers, enabling all residents to play their part in helping the police reduce crime in the area.

“Neighbourhood Watch is a partnership between the police and local communities, which aims to help people protect themselves and their property and also reduce the fear of crime,” commented ABC PCSP Chair, Councillor Joe Nelson.

“Currently there are 188 accredited schemes in operation across the borough, demonstrating how collaborative partnerships can help tackle crime related problems. And I would encourage the wider community to consider becoming involved in such schemes,”

For more information on Neighbourhood Watch visit psni.police.uk/my-area/neighbourhood-watch/