An arrest warrant was issued last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court after a 25-year-old man was convicted of disorderly behaviour.

He was Wayne McKeown, whose address was given as Parkmore, Craigavon, and he did not appear in court to answer the charge.

The case went ahead in his absence.

A prosecutor said that on July 7 last year police saw a number of youths at the Craigavon Watersports Centre.

They moved off and McKeown began shouting and chanting at police before giving them a one finger salute with both hands and using foul language. There were members of the public present.

He referred to police as ‘w—kers’ and when cautioned for disorderly behaviour he continued to swear and make obscene hand gestures.

McKeown seemed under the influence of drink and drugs. His eyes were glazed and he was unsteady on his feet.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, recorded a conviction and issued an arrest warrant to have McKeown brought before the court for sentencing.