Abused police who woke his children

When police called at his house on Christmas Eve and wakened his children a 29-year-old man became abusive to them.

Damien Arthur McCaughley, whose address was given in court as Castle Lane Mews, Lurgan, was fined £350 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for disorderly behaviour.

He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that on December 24 last year at 9.55am police spoke to the defendant at his home.

McCaughley began to shout and swear at them.

The defedant was using profanities and also hurled personal abuse at a police officer.

A solicitor representing the defendant said police called at his home on Christmas Eve to speak about the size of his number plates and wakened his young children.