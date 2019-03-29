Acid attack on car at Co Armagh housing estate

Outrage has followed an acid attack on a car at a housing estate in Co Armagh.

The vehicle had been parked at the Drumbeg estate in Craigavon when the owner found it badly damaged this morning.

One local resident said; “This is the latest attack. Other cars were damaged during the week.”

It is understood a number of cars suffered damage in an apparent ‘keying’ on Saturday night.

One resident said: “Absolutely disgusting, shame and disgrace.”

Another described the perpetrators as ‘lowlifes’ with all hoping that they are caught.

