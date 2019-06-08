Admitted having a knife

A 19-year-old man who had a ten inch meat knife in his possession in Portadown will be sentenced in July at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Ross Chambers, whose address was given as Bridge Street, Portadown, pleaded guilty to one charge last Friday at the magistrates’ court.

He is accused that on April 28 this year he had with him in a public place, Hoy’s Meadow, Portadown, an article with a point or blade, namely a ten inch meat knife.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, adjourned the case until July 5 to get a pre-sentence report.

She also made a destruction order for the knife.