A pre-sentence report was ordered last Wednesday after a 24-year-old man admitted a drugs offence.

Jake O’Brien, Dill Avenue, Lurgan, was charged with unlawful possession of a class B drug, cannabis, on December 12 last year.

His solicitor indicated a guilty plea and added O’Brien was in a breach of a suspended sentence.

The case was adjourned until July 10 to obtain a pre-sentence report.