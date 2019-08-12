Admitted public order offences

A 23-year-old man will be sentenced next month at Craigavon Magistrates Court for public order offences.

Shea McManus, whose address was given to the court as Parknasilla Way, Aghagallon, faces a charge of disorderly at Victoria Street in Lurgan on July 6 this year.

He is further accused of two assaults on police and resisting a sergeant.

His solicitor, Mr Conor Downey, entered pleas on his behalf.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, adjourned the case until September 4 to get a pre-sentence report.