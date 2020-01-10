After NI couple had their late mum’s jewellery stolen, PSNI officer gives them meal voucher he was awarded

After a distraught family had their mother’s jewellery stolen on the anniversary of her death, a kind police officer gave up a meal voucher to help lift their spirits.

The family had the precious jewellery stolen in a burglary recently on the anniversary of their mother’s death and just before Christmas.

Archive image.

The officer, who had been awarded the meal voucher for excellent work, decided the couple were more deserving and he wanted to put a smile back on their faces.

Writing on Facebook, PSNI Craigavon said: “Burglary is never an easy thing for a victim to deal with however it’s even worse when you have your mother‘s jewellery stolen on the anniversary of her death and right in the mouth of Christmas.

“Unfortunately this happened a couple in the district a few weeks back. Seeing someone’s face when they realise the sentimental jewellery is gone isn’t easy however this week we were delighted to bring back a smile.

“After hearing about the couples story, an officer who had been awarded a meal voucher for excellent work decided the couple would be more deserving. Unfortunately we haven’t been able to get the jewellery back yet but hopefully this will lift spirts a little!”