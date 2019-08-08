Alley gates to go up after years of anti-social behaviour

Alley gates in parts of Lurgan’s Shankill estate are almost finished residents suffer years of anti-social behaviour.

SDLP’s Ciaran Toman welcomed the six gates at Silverwood Drive and Elmwood Terrace.

Ciaran Toman

“These alleyways have been a focal point for anti-social behaviour for some time and the proposed scheme involving the NIHE will go a long way to resolving the problems.

“Despite the efforts of the local neighbourhood policing team to prevent these groups gathering, the problem continues to cause distress for those living in the area. This has made the alleyway a no-go area for local residents in the evenings and late at night.”

“There has been on-going difficulty in this area for years now and the people in this area are entitled to live without aggravation and the community have been justifiably angry that this problem has been going on for so long,” he said thanking the NIHE

“I want to thank NIHE who have consulted with the community and agreed to provide six gates in the alleys that go through the estate in an effort to reduce anti-social behaviour. This will be a relief for many and a small victory for the community as the fight to tackle anti-social behaviour in the area continues.”