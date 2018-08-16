Allowed a man to drive car

A 38-year-old woman said she was unaware her insurance policy had been cancelled when she allowed a man to drive her car.

Lynn Els, Abercorn Park, Portadown, was fined £200 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for permitting no insurance on May 23 this year.

She was also given six points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

When police checked a car and found no insurance in place the driver said it belonged to his sister-in-law.

He added that she had given him permission to drive it and there was a current insurance policy in place. When interviewed Els said she was unaware the insurance and paperwork was not in order.

She had changed address and her bank account and the policy was cancelled. Els said as soon as she was aware of this she paid her insurance and got everything up to date.