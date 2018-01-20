Answered phone to tell wife he was driving

When he was stopped for using a phone while he was driving it was discovered a 38-year-old man was not insured to drive the vehicle.

Dennis Watson, Churchill Park, Portadown, was fined £350 and banned for 12 months for not having insurance on October 29 last year.

He was fined £75 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for using a hand held phone while driving and £100 for not having a licence.

The court heard that police saw a car waiting to enter the Northway and noticed the driver was holding a phone to his right ear. Watson said he only answered the phone to tell his wife he could not speak to her because he was driving. He had no valid licence or insurance.

A solicitor said the car was in his client’s name but he was not on the insurance. He added that it was a motobility vehicle and had been removed from him.

The solicitor said Murray’s house was being renovated and he was disorientated so he took the car keys and drove off.