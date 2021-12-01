A PSNI spokesperson said it happened in the Malcolm Road area of Lurgan.

“This occurred on Friday 26th November 2021 sometime between 7.30am and 2pm.

“If anyone has any information or noticed anything suspicious around this time in the area, please contact police on 101 and quote reference: 921 of 26/11/21”

