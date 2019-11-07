Appeal after road rage ‘altercation’ in NI town

The PSNI has issued an appeal for information about an apparent road rage incident between two drivers last night.

The incident, described by police as ‘an altercation between two drivers’ happened in Lurgan’s Queen St.

A PSNI spokesperson said last night (Wednesday November 6): “Police are investigating an incident which occurred on Queen Street in Lurgan this evening at about 1945.

“Were you travelling in the area? Did you see an altercation between two drivers?

“If you have any dash cam footage please get in touch with Police by phoning 101 quoting reference number 1782 of 6th November.”