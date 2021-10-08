Appeal over ball games in dark
A Dollingstown resident has issued an appeal to neighbours to check on where their children are playing after stray balls have been hitting cars in the area.
Friday, 8th October 2021, 2:48 pm
The resident said children are playing in the road after dark in the Regency Drive area with no regard for people’s property.