Armed and masked men arrested in police swoop

Police praise a quick-acting community after the arrest of armed and masked men in Co Armagh.

Police swooped on the gang in the north Lurgan area early on Wednesday morning following a number of phone calls.

Saw found after police arrest gang in Lurgan

PSNI Craigavon said it is ‘a superb story as a result of community partnership in North Lurgan’..

Writing on Facebook they said: “Shortly after 8.30am, we received multiple calls about masked and armed males on North Street.

“Within 3 minutes, C section crews had a male detained. A second followed shortly after.

“We’ve seized balaclavas, a hack saw and clothing.

“The best bit about this story is not having to tell you about a serious crime that took place, like a robbery or an aggravated burglary. Thanks to the prompt phone calls and top notch descriptions we received, whatever it was was averted.

“Well done to the North Lurgan community for getting onto us so quickly about this. Never assume someone else will phone, and if we get numerous calls about the same thing, it helps build the picture.

“If however you saw these males prior to them being hauled off in cuffs and haven’t yet spoken to us, please give us a call on 101. Knowing their movements prior to this will help us build that picture. The incident number is 268 of today, 25/07/18.”