Armed Response Unit braved snow to arrest man

The PSNI has commended its Armed Response Unit (ARU) and local police for braving the snow to deal with a man making threats to kill.

Speaking on the PSNI Craigavon Facebook page, police said: “Armed Response Unit (ARU) and Local Policing Teams didn’t let the snow put them off in their search for a wanted male in Portadown recently.

“There’s no hiding place if you’re wanted. A male was arrested for burglary and threats to kill, a property searched and items seized for examination.

“No matter the weather we’re still out keeping people safe.”