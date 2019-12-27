Armed thief steals car on Christmas Day leaving owner 'badly shaken'

A man has been left 'badly shaken' on Christmas Day after an armed thief stole a car in Co Armagh.

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a vehicle hijacking incident at the Taghnevan Walk area of Lurgan on Wednesday 25th December.

Police

Detective Sergeant Foley said: “Shortly before 7:50am, it was reported that a grey coloured Hyundai Amica was parked in the area.

"A man, described as having a hood up and scarf covering his face approached the vehicle armed with a knife.

"The man then threatened the male driver inside, before making off with the vehicle and the driver’s mobile phone towards the Old Portadown Road following the incident.

"“The vehicle was later recovered at the Brownlow Hub area of Craigavon.

"Two males were seen leaving the vehicle at around 4:45pm, which had been parked outside a school in the area.

"“The male was not injured during the incident but left badly shaken.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 325 25/12/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”