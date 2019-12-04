Arrest after £10k of suspected illegal drugs found in NI town

A 30 year old man has been arrested after suspected illegal drugs worth around £10k was found in Co Armagh.

During a raid in Craigavon, the PSNI's Organised Crime Unit found suspected Class C and B drugs and £1k in cash was found at the property this morning (Wednesday).

A 30 year old man was arrested on suspicion of a possession of a class B controlled drug and possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply and suspicion of possessing a class C controlled drug and possession of a class C controlled drug with intent to supply.

Detective Inspector Barry Hamilton, from the Organised Crime Unit, said: “During the search of a property in the Craigavon area, officers recovered suspected Class B drugs, namely around 1000 Pregabalin tablets, cannabis with an estimated street value of over £10,000 and over £1,000 in cash.

“This search was another step in our ongoing commitment to committed to both preventing dangerous drugs from ending up in local communities and pursuing those intent on destroying lives through the supply of illicit drugs.

“People may think that taking prescription drugs is not dangerous, however taking these drugs that you haven’t been prescribed in unregulated quantities can pose a massive risk to life.

Suspected drugs found in Craigavon

“With these illegal substances removed from our streets today, we continue to make Northern Ireland a hostile environment to those involved in drug dealing within our communities. We will continue to work hard to identify them, arrest them and bring them before the courts.

“I would encourage anyone with information about the sale and supply of illegal drugs to get in touch with police on 101.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”