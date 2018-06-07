Arrest after girl (16) raped

Police have arrested a man after a 16-year-old girl was raped in Co Armagh.

Police said the incident happened in Portadown on Monday (June 4).

The PSNI said: “Officers from the Public Protection Unit at Mahon Road have charged a 20-year-old male with rape and two counts of sexual assault which occurred in Portadown on Monday, 04 June.”

On PSNI Craigavon Facebook, police said: “Immediately, local officers alongside CAIU (Child Abuse Investigation Unit) detectives worked to quickly identify and arrest a male suspect.

“He was interviewed, spent most of Tuesday in custody, was charged with rape and appeared in court on Wednesday morning.

“Detectives opposed bail and he is tonight (Wednesday night) spending his first night in prison.

“This does not make it right for the victim, however hopefully it allows space and assurance for the healing process to begin.

“We will continue to support her and her family throughout this traumatic time.

“If you are the victim of sexual crime, don’t hesitate. Call us immediately and our specialist officers will do their best for you,” said the PSNI.