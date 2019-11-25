Arrest after NI Chinese takeaway robbed by armed gang

A man has been arrested after a popular Co Armagh Chinese restaurant was robbed by an armed gang at the weekend.

Detectives investigating a robbery at a fast food take-away in the Lurgan Road area Portadown on Saturday 23rd November said they have arrested a man.

Bamboo Chinese takeaway was robbed on Saturday night Photo courtesy of Google

Detective Sergeant James Johnston said: “The 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery, following a vehicle stopped in the Portadown area this morning (Monday 25th November).

“He is currently assisting police with their enquiries.

Previously it was revealed that two men in dark clothing with their faces covered and gloves on entered the Bamboo Chinese on the Lurgan Road just after midnight on Saturday.

Police said one male was armed with a crowbar and the second had a handgun. They left the premises minutes later with a celebrations box containing a quantity of cash. A third man was outside waiting. They all ran off on foot towards the hospital grounds.

Detective Johnston said: “We would continue to appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 10 23/11/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”