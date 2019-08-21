Arrest after PSNI seize large amount of drugs

Police netted a large amount of drugs during a regular Vehicle Check Point in Co Armagh.

The PSNI said a man was arrested for serious drugs offences after a car was stopped at the VCP in Lurgan on Monday.

A spokesperson said; "As members of the local community ourselves Police are aware these checks can delay persons and cause frustration to law abiding citizens going about their daily life.

"Yet it is also an opportunity for Police to engage and chat to motorists but it is also an essential tool Police have to disrupt crime and catch travelling criminals in the act, therefore keeping people safe.

"At a routine VCP, an officers had one of those 'something's not quite right' feelings and followed up on their instincts using Police Skill. They stopped a vehicle, resulting in a large amount of Drugs being located and seized by Police. A male was arrested for serious drugs offences and follow up searches conducted.

"If you know anything about drugs within the community contact Police on 101 or anonymously on 0800 555 111"