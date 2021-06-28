Arrest after two men injured during aggravated burglary

One of the victims was punched a number of times and suffered suspected broken ribs and bruising to his face.

The incident happened on the Killycomain Road in Portadown on Thursday evening (June 24th).

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported to police at around 10:20 pm, that a short time earlier an unknown man had forced his way into the property on the Killycomain Road and assaulted two men inside and caused damage to a number of items in the house.

“One of the victims was punched a number of times and has suffered suspected broken ribs and bruising to his face as a result of the assault.

“Officers attended the scene and arrested a 31 year old man on suspicion of a number of offences including common assault, assault on police and grievous bodily harm with intent. He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

“Police are continuing to investigate the motive surrounding this assault and would appeal to anyone who was in the Killycomain Road area between 10:10pm and 10:20pm on Thursday to get in touch with police on 101, quoting reference number 2259 of 24/06/21.

“A report can also be made online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

