Arrest after vandalism at People’s Park

A 30 year old man was arrested following a report of criminal damage at public toilets in the Park Road area of Portadown on Friday 11th October.

Shortly after 6:30pm, it was reported to police that damage had been caused to two windows and a sink. The male was arrested a short time late at Obins Street.

He was arrested on suspicion of three counts of criminal damage, assault on police and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.