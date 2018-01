Two arrests have been made after a burglary in Craigavon this week.

The flat in Upper Enniskeen had a window smashed at around 2am on Thursday.

Further damage was caused to belongings inside.

Other premises were searched and the stolen property was recovered by the PSNI and returned to the owner.

“Were you in the area at the time? Did you happen to see a red Honda car leaving the estate shortly after 2am?,” the PSNI has asked.