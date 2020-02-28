Arrests after burglary in NI town

Eagle-eyed police made two arrests after a morning burglary in an NI town.

Police said they were called to reports of a burglary in the Avenue Road area of Lurgan.

Arrests

After getting details of a vehicle possibly involved in the crime, police tracked it to Portadown and uncovered a quantity of suspected stolen property.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Yesterday morning we received a report of a burglary in the Avenue Road area of Lurgan.

"Thanks to the assistance of members of the public, we managed to get details of a possible vehicle involved.

"Our eagle eyed Local Policing Team colleagues managed to track the vehicle down in Portadown and a search uncovered a quantity of suspected stolen property.

"As a result, two males have been arrested and are assisting police with enquiries."