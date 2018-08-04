Arrests after police pursuit

Two men have been arrested in Derry after a police pursuit across the city.

Both aged 21, they have been charged with a number of offences including arson with intent to endanger life, aggravated taking and driving away, dangerous driving and possession of an offensive weapon.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The charges refer to a number of incidents across Derry on Thursday August 2 which resulted in two arrests following a police pursuit ending in Chapel Road.”

One of the men is to appear before Omagh Magistrates Court this morning (Saturday) while the other is to appear on August 29.