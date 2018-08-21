Arrests after PSNI find drugs and cash

Three people have been arrested after drugs were found in the south Lurgan area on Monday night.

The PSNI said they made the arrests following a search of a house in Russell Drive.

Around £200 worth of resin was discovered by a specialist PSNI team.

According to PSNI Craigavon, a knife and some cash were also discovered during the search.

The PSNI urged the public to stand up to drug dealing.

“Stand up to dealers. Say no to dealers. To do that, just lift the phone to us and dial 101, call into your local station, PM the page, or call Crimestoppers totally anonymously on 0800555111.

“Last night (Monday) was the result of the local community doing just that. Three arrests were made, thanks to someone doing their bit to combat the scourge of drug dealing,” said the PSNI.