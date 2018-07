An arson attack on a Portadown graveyard has been blamed on ‘anti-social elements’.

The NI Fire and Rescue Service said a crew was sent to the blaze at St John’s Graveyard at 8.16pm on Sunday.

“Firefighters dealt with a hedgerow on fire. The cause of the fire appears to be deliberate,” said a spokesperson.

Republican Sinn Feinsaid:. “This serves no other purpose than creating destruction and causing upset to family members who are visiting graves.”