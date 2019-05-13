Assaulted police and refused treatment

When he was assaulted a 22-year-old man refused police and medical assistance before going on to assault two police officers.

Shea McManus, Soye Gardens, Lurgan, admitted three public order offences when he appeared last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

A prosecutor said that at 1.40am police in William Street, Lurgan, went to help McManus but he refused their assistance and refused to provide his details.

At 1.50am the defendant and another person ran out into the road outside the Courthouse bar throwing punches at other members of the public.

Both were behaving aggressively and two officers were assaulted.

Mr Peter Murphy, defending, said his client had been badly beaten and a friend of his was helping McManus up the street when they saw the person responsible.

He added there was a bit of a melee in the road and the friend dragged McManus into the situation and a police officer was pushed.

A public prosecutor interrupted to say a sergeant was pushed to the ground causing him injury.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, pointed out McManus did not want any medical attention and when the paramedics tried to apply bandages he took them off and threw them to the ground. She added he didn’t know what injuries he had and they could have been life threatening and there was no reason to show her photographs of his injuries.

For the assault on the sergeant she fined McManus £200 while £100 fines were imposed for disorderly behaviour and an assault on another police officer.