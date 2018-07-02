Attack on Republican monument ‘cowardly’ say Sinn Fein

An attack on a Republican monument in Craigavon has been branded ‘cowardly’ by Sinn Fein.

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd condemned the attack on the Republican monument in Craigavon to three IRA men killed in 1982.

He said: “This memorial commemorates the lives of Gervaise McKerr, Eugene Toman and John Burns who were murdered in Lurgan in November 1982 as part of Thatchers shoot to kill policy.

“The families of these three men have already suffered immense hurt and loss.

“Those responsible struck in the dead of night. I wholeheartedly condemn this cowardly attack which serves absolutely no purpose other than to add to the grief of the families.

“We have reported this as a hate crime to the PSNI.”