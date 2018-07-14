Banged on windows of family caravan

A restraining order was put in place against a 23-year-old man last Wednesday at Craigavon Court after he admitted putting a female in fear of violence.

Daire McIlroy, Lurgantarry, Lurgan, pleaded guilty to common assault on October 20 last year. The case was adjourned to obtain a pre-sentence report.

A prosecutor said that the injured party was in a family caravan when McIlroy began banging on the windows demanding to be let inside.

This went on for some time and he became more aggressive. A barrister said her client faced a real risk of custody. District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, imposed a community service order for 200 hours and issued a restraining order for three years.