Banned for six months on ‘tot up’

A 42-year-old woman whose conviction for not having insurance meant she reached the tot up points system was banned from driving for six months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Mary Teresa Colgan, Killycomain Road, Portadown, was accused of driving uninsured on January 14 this year.

She did not appear at court and a barrister pleaded guilty to the offence in her absence.

A prosecutor said that at midnight a police patrol saw a car at a filling station n Bridge Street in Portadown.

There was no insurance on the vehicle and the defendant, who was driving, admitted she was delivering Chinese takeaways before pulling into the station.

Further police checks revealed the insurance had lapsed on January 8. The vehicle was seized and CCTV footage showed her driving.

A barrister representing the defendant said she had a previous conviction for a no insurance offence. He added that she had tried to set up a direct debit but could not.

District Judge Brian Archer imposed a fine of £300 and six penalty points. On the tot up system he banned her from driving for six months.