Benefit fraud jail sentence suspended

A Craigavon man has been handed down a suspended sentence for benefit fraud.

Benjamin Thornbury appeared at Craigavon County Court in Craigavon on Wednesday to appeal a jail term imposed earlier this month.

At the sentencing appeal by the Craigavon man, who was convicted of claiming £2,209 in benefits he was not entitled to, his sentence was suspended.

Thornbury (28) of Oakwood Place, claimed Jobseeker’s Allowance totalling £2,209 while failing to declare employment. He was convicted in May 2018 and sentenced to a six month prison sentence. Following Wednesday’s sentencing appeal, the original prison sentence was suspended for two years.

The fraud was uncovered following an investigation by the Department for Communities.

Mr Thornbury is also required to repay any outstanding money wrongfully obtained to the Department.

Suspected benefit fraud can be reported to the Department for Communities anonymously. Find out more at http://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/benefit-fraud