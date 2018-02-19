Booze seized as police crackdown on anti-social behaviour in Craigavon

Booze was seized and youths dispersed as police act on anti-social behaviour in Craigavon after serious issues were raised.

Last week Tullygally Primary School principal Kirsty Andrews revealed how pupils were unable to use their playground due to smashed glass.

And SDLP Cllr Declan McAlinden said youths had been using a nearby wooded area as a den for drinking and taking drugs.

At the weekend the police acted.

Speaking on their Facebook page, they said: “The local community have raised concerns in relation to anti social behaviour occurring in the Tullygally area of Craigavon close to a primary school.

“As a result of this information, Brownlow Neighbourhood Team took a proactive approach on Saturday night. A group of young people were subsequently dispersed from the area and a quantity of alcohol was recovered.

“Please parents be aware where your children are in the evenings. This area will be monitored on a nightly basis to help to prevent and deter further anti-social behaviour and associated offences.”