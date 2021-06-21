Boy (12) injured in NI road crash

It is understood, the boy was struck by a car on Portadown’s Garvaghy Road and was taken to hospital.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A 12 year old boy was struck by a car on Garvaghy Road at around 5pm on Saturday 19 June. He was treated in hospital for a broken wrist.”

The car, a small blue Mazda car stopped for around a minute.

PSNI

It is understood the boy, who was in shock, said he was OK and the driver drove on without getting out.

The 12-year-old hobbled around the corner and collapsed.

He was badly cut, bruised, suffered a sprained ankle and broken wrist.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a road traffic collision between a blue car and a young person on Garvaghy Road, Portadown yesterday (Saturday).

“It happened near the lights at Rose Cottages at around 5pm.

“If you were in the area at the time and have any information or dash-cam footage, please get in touch with ourselves via 101 giving reference 805 of 20/06/21.”

