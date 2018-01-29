Burglars target elderly couple

Burglars have targeted an elderly couple in Derrymacash, stealing cash and jewellery, say the PSNI.

The incident happened on Saturday night sometime between 8.10pm and 9pm in The Brambles.

Describing the thieves as ‘cowardly predators’ police said it was the latest in a number of burglaries targeting the elderly in the district.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Between 810pm and 9pm, a house was broken into after the back door was forced.

“We already know that two or three males were seen in the area at the time, around 8.45pm.

“One was wearing a red or orange top. They were seen at the junction of The Brambles and the Derrymacash Road.

“Do you live in the area? Did you see anything? Do you have home CCTV which would cover the area? Were you driving by and do you have a dash cam? If so, please check it and get in contact if there is anything on it.

“These cretins will almost certainly have got into a vehicle of some sort.

“They wouldn’t necessarily be obviously carrying things- after the house was ransacked what was taken was a significant quantity of cash and jewellery, which could have fit in pockets. You may have seen them and thought nothing of it.

“If you or your camera saw anything, no matter how small or insignificant it may be, Detective V in Lurgan CID wants to hear from you. Call 101. The incident number is 1417 of 27/1/18.”

Sinn Fein Cllr Fergal Lennon said: “This was an appalling attack on two elderly residents living in the Derrymacash area. The community are in shock. I want to firstly send a message of support to the victims of this cowardly attack who I called with in the aftermath of the burglary.

“Between 8.10pm and 9pm, as the husband left his home to collect his wife, burglars entered and ransacked their home leaving with cash and jewellery. Both have been left visibly shaken. There is real anger in the community as a result.

“I am calling on anyone who noted suspicious activity or vehicles in the area to contact the PSNI immediately. No piece of information is too small. We have been in contact with the PSNI seeking updates on their current lines of enquiry. It is paramount that action is taken to prevent future incidents. Burglaries are happening far too often in the Derrymacash area and it is time measures are put in place to ensure the security and safety of all our residents. In the meantime we are advising residents to lock all doors both when in the house and when leaving.”