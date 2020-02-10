Burglary at NI church on Sunday branded 'despicable'

An NI church was burgled between services on Sunday, say the PSNI.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after St Mark's Church was broken into yesterday.

St Mark's Church Portadown Photo courtesy of Google

A PSNI spokesperson said: "If any member of the public saw anyone leaving St. Marks Church, via the West Street door, with a computer/electrical equipment between 13:00 hours (1pm) and 16:00 hours (4pm) on 9th February 2020, please contact police. Reference number 1365 of 09/02/2020 refers.

Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley said: "This appears to be a case of opportunist theft in which the thieves gained passage via the West Street entrance.

"In light of this incident, it is important that residents and business owners take suitable precaution by keeping all property locked and properly secured in the event of further opportunist thefts in the town.

"It is extremely disappointing that the perpetrators have targeted a place of worship that provides and contributes so much to the entire community.

Party colleague and MP Carla Lockhart said: l“This is a despicable act and I would appeal for anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area to bring this to the PSNI immediately.

"Any theft or burglary is reprehensible but to sneak into a church in broad daylight is reflective of the perpetrators of this act. No respect for anything and a flagrant disregard for all law.”