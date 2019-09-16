Call for CCTV to tackle park trouble

There’s been a call for CCTV to be installed at a Co Armagh play park following an upsurge in anti-social behaviour in the area.

Underage drinking, drugs paraphernalia and people feeling intimidated using the park at Richhill Recreation Centre were some of the issues highlighted by local DUP Councillor Gareth Wilson.

DUP Cllr Gareth Wilson.

He said he had a very useful meeting with police on Friday.

Cllr Wilson said there had been “a number of reports from Richhill Recreation Centre users and staff over anti-social behaviour, underage drinking, some drug paraphernalia found and also people feeling intimated using the park.”

He went on: “This is totally unacceptable in any village and the PSNI’s local neighbourhood Policing teams have this on their radars now.

“New resources for local policing will be coming to the district with an extra six officers to compliment the existing team.

“Thanks to the public for their vigilance and the Recreation Centre staff for their proactivity on this issue.

“A specialist outreach/engagement youth worker will also be attempting to engage with young people which will be important work.

“I will also be pressing council for hi-res CCTV for the park to be able to identify anyone engaging in antisocial behaviour.”