Called girls ‘Fenians’ and made sex remarks

A 22-year-old man who called a group of girls Fenians and made sexual remarks was given a 120 hour community service last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

At a previous court Timothy Crowe, Mayesfield Villas, Portadown, pleaded guilty himself to a charge of disorderly behaviour.

A prosecutor said that on March 3 this year at 1.50am in West Street in Portadown police spoke to Crowe in relation to him annoying a group of girls.

He used the term Fenians and made sexual remarks.

He said ‘I have a massive c—k’ and placed his hands in his genitalia area moving them up and down.

Crowe was warned about his behaviour but five minutes later he approached the same girls in a fast food restaurant and said to them he believed they were Catholics.

Defence barrister Aaron Thompson said there had been a ‘sea change’ in Crowe’s attitude to the matter.

He said Crowe had appeared in court unrepresented and when given a warning he was on the cusp of a custodial sentence he contacted a solicitor.

Mr Thompson said Crowe had drunk an ‘appalling amount’ that night starting with a half bottle of vodka and then having another five or six drinks.

He had lost control of himself, he went on, and he didn’t know what was in his mind when he said ‘this nasty thing’ but it was something of an aberration given his previous character. He had lost his job over this incident.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said she was certifying the offence as a hate crime. She told him he was a sectarian individual who had issues with women and there was some long searching questions for him to consider.