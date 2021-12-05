Calling all parents: groups of children – oldest aged just 14 – abusing drink and drugs at weekend, says PSNI

Map of Portadown (the red point indicates the junction of Jervis Street and Craigavon Avenue)

Officers said they “are aware of groups causing a nuisance in the Jervis Street / Craigavon Avenue areas” on recent weekends.

They added: “The reports of alcohol and drug use are quite concerning, when some of the oldest present are 13 and 14.

“Most of the ones we spoke to weren’t from the town.

“Any parents who are dropping your children into town, or allow them to get the bus in to meet friends... Do you know where they are? Who they are with?

What they are getting up to?”

