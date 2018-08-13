Car burnt out close to town centre

A car has been burnt out in an early morning attack in Portadown.

Police received reports of a car alight in the Woodhouse St area close to Magowan Buildings in the early hours of Sunday August 12.

Sergeant Campbell said: “Shortly after 4:25am, it was reported that a grey Volvo car was well alight in the area. The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service dealt with the incident and extinguished the fire. There were no reports of any injuries.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information regarding the incident to contact police in Lurgan on 101 quoting 332 12/08/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

Deputy Mayor Paul Duffy condemned the attack. “There is no call to carry out this sort of attack for whatever reason, and especially close to the town centre.”