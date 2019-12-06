Car was in dangerous condition

When police stopped a car because it did not have a test certificate they found that it also had defective tyres and lights.

Marian Dorofte (40), whose address was given as Westland Road, Portadown, admitted not having MOT and using a car in a dangerous condition on March 25 this year.

Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday that in the early hours of the morning a police check on a car in Charles Street, Portadown, showed it did not have a vehicle test certificate.

Three of the tyres were defective and the lights were defective.

Mr Joe McDonald, representing the defendant, said his client took the vehicle to see if it would pass the MOT but had since disposed of it and bought a much better vehicle.

Deputy District Judge Gerard Trainor imposed a fine of £100 on each of the two charges and ordered Dorofte to pay a £15 offender’s levy.