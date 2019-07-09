Careless driver caused collision at the hospital

A lapse in concentration caused a 59-year-old woman to be involved in an accident at Craigavon Area Hospital, the local court heard last Friday.

Mary O’Hare, whose address was given as Loughview Manor, Derrytrasna, was fined £75 for driving without due care and attention on February 14 this year.

She was also given three points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that at 3.30pm a two vehicle road traffic collision took place at Craigavon Area Hospital.

The injured party, a female, had frontal damage to her vehicle and suffered a sore face and sore ribs.

There was frontal damage to the defendant’s vehicle.

O’Hare had driven out and collided with the other vehicle causing it to mount a footpath and collide with a wall.

A solicitor representing the defendant said it was a lapse of concentration on her part.

He added that she worked as a cleaner at the hospital and used her car to get to and from work.

She had no previous convictions save for three points she received in 2011.