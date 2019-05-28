Cars swerved to avoid drunk man

When cars had to swerve to avoid a drunken man in the middle of the road police had to arrest him for his own safety.

Jakub Andrzej Wojcik (22), Moyraverty Court, Craigavon, was fined £100 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for jaywalking.

He was also ordered to pay a 315 offender’s levy.

The court heard that on December 31 last year at 11pm police were flagged down by a taxi driver who told them there was a drunken man in the middle of the Tandragee Road in Lurgan.

Oncoming traffic was swerving around him and when police arrived they saw he was highly intoxicated and couldn’t stand.

They tried to get an address from him so they could leave him home but couldn’t and arrested him for his own safety.

Mr Peter Murphy, representing the defendant, said it was New Year’s Eve and his client had been drinking heavily.

He explained that Wojcik tried to get a taxi but couldn’t and tried to walk home.